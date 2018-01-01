"He who advances vanquishes, but he who awaits the attack of the enemy perishes ingloriously. To vanquish is our desire." - Alexi Brusilov

Click here to download a printable copy for $12.00

In the Trenches: 1916 is not a complete game. You must own either In the Trenches: Doughboys or In the Trenches: Devil Dogs to play 1916.



In the Trenches: 1916 breathes new life into Tiny Battle Publishing’s popular In the Trenches system. Delve into the gritty tactics of the Battle of the Somme and the Eastern Front’s Brusilov Offensive in SIX action-packed scenarios by esteemed designer John Gorkowski, featuring British, Canadian, German, Austro-Hungarian, Russian, and Polish forces. Lead your men through the great muddy lengths of Regina Trench, across the battle-pocked fields from La Boiselle to the Sausage Valley and through narrow lines dug in at forest’s edge at Kostiuchnowka on three beautifully rendered maps.

Designed by John Gorkowski, In the Trenches enables players to game historically accurate simulations of tactical operations from the Great War. ITT challenges players to move and fight with company-level formations made of separate platoon-sized units during five minute, impulse-based turns. The historically accurate maps are scaled to 100 yards per hex. This approach recreates WWI command and control problems and inspires historically accurate play without forcing decisions.

Note: The six scenarios of In the Trenches: 1916 were originally published in 2009 by Grenier Games, as part of their In the Trenches: The Lost Generation expansion. We have taken these scenarios, tweaked and polished them, and treated them to brand new artwork by Jose Ramon Faura and a full-color eight-page scenario guide.

· 220 Unit Counters (yes, there are two full pages of counters)

· 132 Operational Markers

· Three 8.5" x 11" Maps

· 1 Player Aid Card

· 1 Game Turn Track

· 1 Full-Color Scenario Book

· 6 Scenarios

Game Design: John Gorkowski

Art: Jose Ramon Faura

Players: 2

Duration: 90-120 minutes

Complexity: Medium

Solitaire Suitability: High



