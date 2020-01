1. How long does it take my game to ship?

A. We try to ship our games within three business days of the order being placed. You should receive a confirmation of your order and a notification of shipment. If you haven't, please check your spam filter.

2. Whom do I contact if I have questions about my order?

A. Email us at ordersATtinybattlepublishingDOTcom if you have any questions about your order.