Hi Gamers,

Unfortunately we can no longer sell direct to overseas (and that includes Canada) customers from our web store. That’s the bad good news, but there’s lots of good news. Here it is.

There are three ways that overseas customers can still buy our games and magazines.

1. Order through any of the web stores/distributors here. We’ve put links on the page so you can quickly locate the sellers.

2. If you are the crafter type, you can buy a PDF of the game at Wargame Vault. Click here.

3. Finally, if neither of those options suit you, email us at orders@tinybattlepublishing.com, tell us what you want, and we will send you a PayPal invoice for the games plus shipping.

We sincerely hope this isn’t an inconvenience. Remember, this only applies to customers that do not live in the United States of America.