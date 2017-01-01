In the Trenches: Doughboys









Click the big red button to purchase a downloadable Print and Play version on Wargame Vault for $11.99

Game Design: John Gorkowski

Art: Christian Sperling and Jose Ramon Faura



Players: 2



Duration: 90-120 minutes



Complexity: High



Solitaire Suitability: High





"...And we're not coming back Until its over Over there."









This base set includes all the counters you'll need to play these scenarios, PLUS all the status markers and administrative counters you'll need to play any expansion.



Our second Base Set is a grab-bag of great all-new scenarios. First, the green Americans find themselves in a desperate battle with German stormtroopers. Then, the US 327th Tank Battalion rolls into action at Bois de Sonnard. And finally, because you can never have enough tanks, Mark H. Walker gives us an alt-history engagement to round out the set. Includes: 176 counters to manouevre Three 8.5x11-inch maps 1 rulebook to rifle through 1 Player Aid Card and Scenario Card 1 Game Turn Track

A non-military issue Ziploc bag to billet your troops





You’ll need to requisition 2 dice from your divisional quartermaster

Designed by John Gorkowski, this series enables players to game historically accurate simulations of tactical operations from the Great War. In the Trenches (ITT) challenges players to move and fight with company-level formations made of separate platoon-sized units during five minute, impulsed-based turns. The historically accurate maps are scaled to 100 yards per hex. This approach recreates WWI command and control problems and inspire historically accurate play without forcing decisions.