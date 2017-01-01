In the Trenches: Devil Dogs









Click the big red button to purchase a downloadable Print and Play version on Wargame Vault for $11.99

Game Design: John Gorkowski



Art: Christian Sperling and Jose Ramon Faura





Players: 2



Duration: 90-120 minutes



Complexity: High

Solitaire Suitability: High

“Retreat? Hell, we just got here!"

The Battle of Belleau Wood is one of the most famous engagements in the long and storied history of the United States Marine Corps. Weeks of brutal combat earned them the grudging respect of the vanquished Germans, who called them Teufelhunde - Devil Dogs.

IN THE TRENCHES (ITT) system makes its Tiny Battle debut with three scenarios drawn from this exciting battle. Designed by John Gorkowski, this series enables players to game historically accurate simulations of tactical operations from the Great War. ITT challenges players to move and fight with company-level formations made of separate platoon-sized units during five minute, impulsed-based turns. The historically accurate maps are scaled to 100 yards per hex. This approach recreates WWI command and control problems and inspire historically accurate play without forcing decisions.

This set includes all the counters you’ll need to play these scenarios, PLUS all the status markers and administrative counters you’ll need to play any expansion. Pretty snazzy, huh?

Includes:

176 counters to manouevre

Three 8.5x11-inch maps

1 rulebook to rifle through

1 Player Aid Card and Scenario Card

1 Game Turn Track



A non-military issue Ziploc bag to billet your troops

You’ll need to requisition 2 dice from your divisional quartermaster