Our second boxed game, Hermann Luttmann's Steamroller is a highly playable, tense, operational look at 1914's pivotal Tannenberg campaign. Command either the German 8th Army or the Russian 1st and 2nd Armies in the battle that decided the early course of the Great War on the Eastern Front. The game is the latest iteration of the system used in Hermann's earlier Race to the Sea 1914, (as well as Dead Reckoning) with corps, divisions, and brigades traipsing around the wilderlands of East Prussia and northeastern Poland.

Designer: Hermann Luttmann

Publisher: Mark H. Walker

2 Players

12 and up

1 game map

1 sheet of colorful, die-cut game pieces

Charts and rules.

12 initiative and 24 combat cards

Box

No dice needed

Complexity is about 5 of 10.