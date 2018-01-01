



fear is only the beginning...





The quiet mining town of Denney Springs was a peaceful place...until the accident. Unknown to the citizens of this sleepy town, an "incident" occurred in nearby Denver, which resulted in the poisoning of the city's water system. The culprit this crime was a secret chemical the E.P.A. was experimenting with. The resulting contamination was widespread, affecting thousands of residents. Infected individuals were mutated into monstrous, killing machines. Rumors were rampant that even corpses in the city morgues were being re-animated. These necrotic creatures soon swarmed over the entire city. Eventually oozing out from the Denver city limits, the "Day of Reckoning" was upon the oblivious citizens on Denney Springs. But the townsfolk quickly organized, gathered their resolve and fought back. What else could they do?





Swarms of fleeing refugees sought shelter in the mountains. Distress calls summoned aid from the National Guard and hope began to replace despair. All they had to do was get to the refugee camp near Wagon Gap. No problem...right?





Dead Reckoning is a light, fast-playing zombie-themed game that features a new, streamlined game system which allows both players to be constantly involved in the game play. It provides challenging decision making and yet easily resolved all combat with the simple drawing of cards. There are no complicated combat results tables, no dice rolling, no factor counting, no lists of modifiers and almost no math calculations. This game is designed to be enjoyed by both grognards and zombie fans alike.





Components:

1 - 11" x 17" map of the once peaceful and idyllic Schnitz Valley.

88 - 5/8" counters, representing all the poor souls involved in this desperate struggle.

2 - 8.5" x 5.5" player aids, one for each player, to assist in keeping track of the horrible events.

1 - Rule book, detailing all the ways and means to simulate the zombie apocalypse and including a Chaos Table, because what would a zombie game be without unfettered, thematic chaos?

0 - Dice (that's right - no dice were harmed in the making of this game).

54 - Cards, consisting of 18 Initiative Cards and 36 Combat Results Cards. These are all you need to resolve events during game play.





Game design by Hermann Luttmann

Game graphics by Tim Allen



