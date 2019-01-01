Tiny Package. BIG FUN!

    • Tango Down

    $29.00 $25.00
    Tango Down is a tense game of modern houseclearing operations, with scenarios taken from both the headlines and the movies. Hostage rescue, daring escapes, desperate last stands, ticking time bombs and more! Each player controls one or more fire teams, with each member having a counter and specific stats, augmented by Action cards that cover the fog of war, special tactics and event timing. Leaders, marksmen, fanatics, barricades, assault shields, breaching charges and more.

    Tango Down includes full color rules, seventy double-sided 1” counters, two 11 x 17 maps and 18 Action cards. In addition to the ten included scenarios, units have a point system so you can choose your own forces, and the map system allows you to adapt virtually any architectural drawing into a Tango Down battleground.

    Includes:
    70 large 1" die-cut counters
    Double-sided 11" x 17" maps depicting a trashed office building on one side and an abandoned warehouse on the other
    1 full-color rules booklet 
    10 scenarios
    18 action cards

    Game Design: Greg Porter
    Art: David Mack, Thomas the Intern
    Players: 2
    Duration: 60-120 minutes
    Complexity: Low
    Solitaire Suitability: Low

    Featured Products

    Sticks and Stones 2nd Edition
    Sticks and Stones 2nd Edition
    $28.00$24.00
    Rifles in the Ardennes
    Rifles in the Ardennes
    $32.00$28.00
    Chile '73
    Chile '73
    $25.00$22.00
    View All Products