Tiny Package. BIG FUN!

    • Swamp Devils from Blood Bayou

    $24.00 $19.00



    Click the big red button to purchase a downloadable Print and Play version on Wargame Vault for     $10.00

    Game Design: David Cuatt
    Art: Jose Ramon Faura

    Players: 2
    Duration: 60 minutes
    Complexity: Low
    Solitaire Suitability: High

    They came from the swamp! Finny fiends dedicated to one goal - the return of their dread and eldritch masters to the mortal plane so that they might subjugate the human race forever!

    But that's against the law in these parts - and so our handsome leading man Sheriff Harkins heads into Blood Bayou with a posse in tow. Soon he will be joined by the mysterious Professor Saunders, his glamorous daughter Charlotte, and a ragtag band of outlaws, scientists, and character actors. Will they close the portal in the final reel or will they be a light snack for hungry elder gods.

    Designer David Cuatt's Swamp Devils from Blood Bayou! is a love-letter to a monster movie that never was, with a fast-and-fun chit-pull combat mechanism that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

    Includes:

    • 88 counters of pure terror
    • A spine-tingling 11x17 inch map in Tinyrama
    • Rules so easy it's scary
    • You'll need to get you one of them 10-sided die to keep you safe in the swamp

