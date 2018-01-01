Game Design: David Cuatt

Art: Jose Ramon Faura



Players: 2

Duration: 60 minutes

Complexity: Low

Solitaire Suitability: High

They came from the swamp! Finny fiends dedicated to one goal - the return of their dread and eldritch masters to the mortal plane so that they might subjugate the human race forever!

But that's against the law in these parts - and so our handsome leading man Sheriff Harkins heads into Blood Bayou with a posse in tow. Soon he will be joined by the mysterious Professor Saunders, his glamorous daughter Charlotte, and a ragtag band of outlaws, scientists, and character actors. Will they close the portal in the final reel or will they be a light snack for hungry elder gods.

Designer David Cuatt's Swamp Devils from Blood Bayou! is a love-letter to a monster movie that never was, with a fast-and-fun chit-pull combat mechanism that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

