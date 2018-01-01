Tiny Package. BIG FUN!

    • Space Vermin From Beyond!

    $25.00
    Click here to purchase a Print and Play version for $10.00



    Game Design: Fred Manzo

    Art: Tim Allen

    Players: Solitaire (with two player option)

    Duration: 60-120 minutes

    Complexity: Low

    Solitaire Suitability: Super-crazy High

    "I love this game, as you should if you had more than half a brain." - Albert Einstein 

    Space Vermin From Beyond! is a solitaire game (with two player action…I mean option) depicting the battles between the crack 124th Galactic Marine Raider Battalion (known as the “Old Reprobates”) and a swarm of alien parasites called Vermites (derogatively referred to as “Space Vermin” by the Marines). Space Vermin From Beyond! takes place on Beyond III, a planet known for its frogs, bogs and fogs.  

    Easy, fast and rated PG-12, Space Vermin From Beyond! is the second game in Hermann Luttmann’s extraterrestri-awesome Invaders from Dimension X! universe. Space Vermin From Beyond! equips you with; one map sheet (with two separate 12.5” x 18.5” color maps printed front and back), eighty-eight kick-a$$ counters, 2 separate Player’s Aid cards and a 16 page booklet, including 12 pages of rules, two Battle scenarios and one Campaign scenario. 

    Battling these nasty varmints on Beyond III may take up to 2 hours (depending on the scenario chosen). But there ain’t no “high-noon” in space, so you take your dang time. Bring a few D6, your spine, brains and guts to defeat these vile space insects and save the defenseless population of Beyond III from total extinction!

    Featured Products

    Sticks and Stones 2nd Edition
    Sticks and Stones 2nd Edition
    $28.00$24.00
    Rifles in the Ardennes
    Rifles in the Ardennes
    $32.00$28.00
    Chile '73
    Chile '73
    $25.00$20.00
    View All Products