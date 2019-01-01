Rifles in the Pacific (RITP) is the second of Gottardo Zancani’s solitaire RIFLES series. Rifles in the Pacific recreates the sweaty-palms action that characterized the Pacific Theater in World War II in a unique single-player format. We have replaced the hex-maps typical of World War II games with three beautiful, yet abstracted maps, representing the Pacific Theater and allowing for endless battlefield customization.

A simple solitaire system recreates small firefights (five to ten units per side) over a bevy of scenarios, including beach assaults, riverbank defense, random jungle patrols, raids on AA Gun emplacements and radio stations, and a campaign linking the missions together. Blind chit draws and die rolls, combined with artfully crafted charts create an impressive “artificial intelligence,” imbuing the game with true fog of war.

A fast paced and exciting solitaire World War II game, Rifles in the Pacific offers electrifying tactical challenges in a tiny package.

Rifles in the Pacific includes:

70 Beautiful die-cut counters

3 Abstracted maps representing jungles, beaches… you know, typical Pacific Theater terrain

Two Army Sheets

Seven Action-Packed Missions

One Full-Color Rulebook

One Mission-Ready Ziploc Bag