Rifles in the Pacific (RITP) is the second of Gottardo Zancani’s solitaire RIFLES series. Rifles in the Pacific recreates the sweaty-palms action that characterized the Pacific Theater in World War II in a unique single-player format. We have replaced the hex-maps typical of World War II games with three beautiful, yet abstracted maps, representing the Pacific Theater and allowing for endless battlefield customization.
A simple solitaire system recreates small firefights (five to ten units per side) over a bevy of scenarios, including beach assaults, riverbank defense, random jungle patrols, raids on AA Gun emplacements and radio stations, and a campaign linking the missions together. Blind chit draws and die rolls, combined with artfully crafted charts create an impressive “artificial intelligence,” imbuing the game with true fog of war.
A fast paced and exciting solitaire World War II game, Rifles in the Pacific offers electrifying tactical challenges in a tiny package.
Rifles in the Pacific includes:
70 Beautiful die-cut counters
3 Abstracted maps representing jungles, beaches… you know, typical Pacific Theater terrain
Two Army Sheets
Seven Action-Packed Missions
One Full-Color Rulebook
One Mission-Ready Ziploc Bag