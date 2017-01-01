“Home 8. Dined and worked. Planning conquest of Iceland for next
week. Shall probably be too late! Saw several broods of ducklings.” - Alexander Cadogan, British Permanent
Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs, diary entry for May 4, 1940
On May 9, 1940,
Great Britain issued a message to the leadership of Iceland, offering military
defense of the island kingdom in exchange for permission for British troops to
establish a base there, expelling existing German diplomats and forces, and
preventing a German invasion of Britain from the north. The Icelandic government declined, stating
its neutrality. The following day, the
British invaded without resistance at Reykjavik, and the rest is history. But what if German invasion forces had beaten
the British to Iceland? Or had landed
simultaneously or shortly after?
The Germans named
their unrealized plan to invade Iceland “Unternehmen Ikarus”, Operation
Icarus. Tiny Battle Publishing’s
thrilling game of the same name revives this tenuous turning point in World War
II, where British troops stood between Germany and the rest of the world, on
40,000 square miles of icy rock in the North Atlantic.
Iceland, a bleak,
sparsely populated island of about 200,000 people, sat astride the northernmost
maritime route between North America and Great Britain. From Icelandic bases,
the Germans would have had a good shot at seriously disrupting maritime commerce
along the North Atlantic. That having been said, the Germans would have been
going against a far more powerful naval force than their own, and would have
had to rely heavily on stealth and luck to pull off such an invasion.
The conventional
side of the equation was comprised of the German 163rd Infantry Division,
supported by some light armor, a few extra guns, a few Luftwaffe reconnaissance
aircraft with the range to make it, plus whatever bases they or their
infiltrators might have been able to secure.
Opposing them were
the British, licking their wounds from Norway but still the most powerful naval
force in the Atlantic. They would have put up a desperate fight rather than
allow their sea lanes to be horrendously impacted. For a number of reasons the
two key objectives likely to be chosen by both sides were Reykjavik and
Akureyri, hence the emphasis on these areas in the game.
Operation Icarus is a brigade-level tactical wargame featuring land, sea, and air units
navigating Iceland, the ocean and sea surrounding it, and the skies above.
88 Unit Counters
40 Operational Markers
One Tundra-Rich Map
One Handy Two-Sided Player Aid Card
Two Scenario Cards Containing Three Thrilling
Scenarios
One Full-Color Rulebook
One Ziploc Bag to Keep Contents Safe from
Rogue Fjörulalli
Game
Design: Bruce A. Costello
Game
Art: Ilya Kudriashov
Cover
Art: Thomas Bowles
Players: Two
Duration: 90-120 Minutes
Complexity: High
Solitaire
Suitability: Medium