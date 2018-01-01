Tiny Package. BIG FUN!

    • Neuschwabenland

    Game Design: Christian Sperling

    Art: Christian Sperling


    Players: 2

    Duration: 60-90 minutes

    Complexity: Medium

    Solitaire Suitability: High

     

    The Third Reich Battles Aliens in Antarctica!

     

    Christian Sperling's Neuschwabenland is a fast-playing tactical sci-fi extravaganza! German Gebirgsjager troops are specially-trained to survive and thrive in sub-zero temperatures, but nothing could prepare them for the burrowing, acid-spitting Alien Worms, or their two-story tall Tripods! The outnumbered and desperate forces of Nazi Germany's Antarctic colony have an arsenal of grenades, mines, MG-42s and ice-ready SdKfz 251s at their disposal, as well as their secret weapon: the Haunebu, an experimental flying saucer. But will all that be enough to triumph over the endless Alien horde?

     

    Neuschwabenland comes with six unique scenarios played on a single map, along with a Campaign Game that links the scenarios. Play time for each scenario varies from 30 minutes to an hour. The game's beautiful map, crisp rules layout, and gorgeous counters were all created by designer Christian Sperling, resulting in a uniquely cohesive experience. It's a balls-to-the-wall pop-art popcorn thrill-ride you'll want to revisit time and again. It's so cool, it's Antarctic.

     

    Includes:

    • 88 colorful die-cut counters (38 points thick), depicting the cold-blooded Aliens and the cool-under-pressure German Mountain Troops.
    • 1 chillin' playing map.
    • Easy rules and scenarios, so you can start playing mach schnell
    • A spiffy Ziploc bag for Alien containment and temperature control.
    • You'll need to supply six-sided dice in two colors. We'd send them ourselves, but it's verboten.

     

