    • Invaders from Dimension X! - PC game

    Releases on 24 January! 

    Note: You must buy this game through the STEAM link here

    An exciting PC (and Mac) game based on the board game of the same name designed by Hermann Luttmann  Invaders from Dimension X! is a solitaire game that begins the story of the brutal war between the invading alien Kay’otz race and the only human force capable of defeating them – the “Old Reprobates” of the 124th Galactic Marine Raider Battalion. You control the various Marine squads, each with a specialized skill, as they fight their way through an alien enemy that is totally unpredictable. The Kay’otz come from another dimension of space and do not behave in a way humans can comprehend. Only with perseverance and skillful strategy – and yes, some good fortune – will you be able to eventually discover the plans and tactics of these mysterious beings.

