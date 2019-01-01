Invaders from Dimension X! - PC game

Releases on 24 January!
An exciting PC (and Mac) game based on the board game of the same name designed by Hermann Luttmann Invaders from Dimension X! is a solitaire game that begins the story of the brutal war between the invading alien Kay’otz race and the only human force capable of defeating them – the “Old Reprobates” of the 124th Galactic Marine Raider Battalion. You control the various Marine squads, each with a specialized skill, as they fight their way through an alien enemy that is totally unpredictable. The Kay’otz come from another dimension of space and do not behave in a way humans can comprehend. Only with perseverance and skillful strategy – and yes, some good fortune – will you be able to eventually discover the plans and tactics of these mysterious beings.
*This game must be purchased through STEAM, not Tiny Battle Publishing*