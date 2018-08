$75.00 $60.00

Years in the making. A designing cast of thousands! Okay, well maybe two or three, but they did the work of thousands. Now, for the first time today, you can get all three of Herm Luttmann's Invaders series of sci-fi tactical, solitaire games for just $60. That's a saving of over 25%! Included in the bundle are Invaders from Dimension X, Space Vermin from Beyond, and Attack of the 50 Foot Colossi!