    • Donetsk -Battle for the Airport

    A reprint of the game originally found in Flying Pig Games' Yaah! #9. Donetsk is a squad-level tactical game that simulates the battles for the Donetsk Airport in the Ukraine 2014-2015. You, or someone like you, will control squads, RPG and machine gun teams, BTRs, T-64 tanks, snipers and more, as you attempt to gain control of the airport.  The game comes with four scenarios, 88 sharp-looking die-cut counters, and a beautifully illustrated game map.  Ryan writes an excellent lead in article that will educate those who were unaware of the Russian-backed separatist’s little war with the Ukraine.

    Each Game Includes:

    • 88 die-cut counters
    • 11" x 17" map depicting the Donetsk airfield
    • Player Aid Card
    • Full-color rule book, including the history behind the battle.
    • A bag to bag it in

