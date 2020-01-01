Tiny Package. BIG FUN!

    • D-Day and Beyond

    $55.00 $49.00
    Our largest game ever. A 36" x 28" game surface, 352 counters. Comes in a 9" x 12" box.

    This is a pre-order. The game is scheduled to ship in November of 2020. Any in-stock games ordered with D-Day and Beyond will not ship until D-Day and Beyond ships.

    D-Day and Beyond, June 6, 1944 through May 19, 1945

    D-Day, the largest amphibious invasion in history, opened the final chapter of the war in Europe with the landings on four Normandy beaches.  For almost a year, General Eisenhower balanced Allied resources and clashing subordinates as he slowly drove back Field Marshal Karl von Rundstedt’s forces, who struggled with Hitler to command his theater forces. In late January 1945 the Rhine was breached and the end of the Third Reich drew nearer.

    D-Day and Beyond is a tense, two-player operational board game covering the European theater from the French Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts to the dense German forests, the Siegfried line, and the Rhine River.  The Allied player faces the tough decision about where and when to land troops, what scarce air and naval resources to employ on offense or defense, and struggles to keep a coherent supply line to his forward troops.  The German player has to throw the landing(s) off the beach, if able, and failing that, fight a retrograde war that requires balancing holding key terrain, slowing the Allied advance, and preserving units.  Additional rules showcase the Resistance, rail movement, airborne operations, carpet bombing, the release of German reserves, and the infamous Wacht Am Rhein offensive known as Autumn Mist. 

    Credits: 

    Game Design & Development: John Stafford & James Baldrighi
    Game Art: Jose Ramon Faura
    Produced by: Mark H. Walker

    Game Components:
    Two Game Maps -assemble to one 36" x 28" map of Europe.
    One Rulebook
    Full Color Order of Battle/Turn of Entry Charts 
    352 5/8" double-sided game counters
    9" x 12" x 1.5" Game Box
    Dice

