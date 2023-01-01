Blackhorse will ship December 8th. This is a discounted pre-order price.

Blackhorse is a boxed game.

Summer 1989: The Iron Curtain is not coming down. Tensions are high. Will war return to Europe?.... Blackhorse is a grand tactical game of furious mechanized command in the summer of 1989. Units are companies and platoons... Hexes are 1000 meters across. Turns are three hours each, using an innovative system emphasizing friction and the importance of command and control. Blackhorse puts the player in the shoes of the commanding generals of the Soviet 79th Guards Tank Division and an array of U.S. units drawn from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 3rd Armored Division. The Cold War has become damn hot. Will you be up to the task of winning this small piece of it?

This game includes: