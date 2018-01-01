Contact Us

Questions? Concerns? Praise? Photos of cats in overalls? Feel free to drop us a line using the form below.

Submission Guidelines

Do you have a game that you'd like TBP to look at? You're in luck; we'd like to look at it!

We're typically looking for games with no more than 88 counters, and one or two 11x17-inch mapsheets. The counters are 0.625 inches square, so if you're using hexes on your map, in order to ensure a comfortable fit (like a nice pair of shoes), hex-grids should be no more than 21x13 hexes; if you're going to need a Turn Track, Morale Track, Off-The-Beaten Track, then you'll need to have fewer hexes accordingly. Rules should run 8-12 pages.

IMPORTANT: Describe your game in your email. If we like what we see, then we will ask you to send a physical test copy for evaluation. Make sure your name and email are on the rules.

We are only looking for completed and tested games.

We are only looking for completed and tested games.

We are only looking for... well, you get the idea.

If you already have great-looking art, you'll move to the front of the queue.

