Malvern Hill









Clever die-roll activation and stack of steps combat!



Blood Before Richmond is a series of games recreating some of the Seven Days Battles fought between George B. McClellan’s Army of the Potomac and the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, under its daring new commander, Robert E. Lee. McClellan squandered a numerical advantage by demonstrating what would become a characteristic knack for turning tactical victories into strategic failures. Lee’s ambitious battle plans were hindered by subordinates who seemed incapable of carrying them out - chief among them, oddly, the usually exemplary Stonewall Jackson. If either side had been up to snuff, the war might have been decided in Late June 1861. Tiny Battle Publishing is proud to present the conclusion to this series of quick-playing, medium-complexity games about these fascinating and overlooked battles of the American Civil War.

The fifth and final game in our series brings the last engagement of the Battles of the Seven Days to light, where having lost his chance to envelop the Army of the Potomac, Lee now faced an enemy firmly entrenched atop Malvern Hill.





Clever Die Roll Activation





A modified 2d6 die roll determines which Confederate Divisions activate on a given turn. Divisions that didn’t pull their weight historically are less likely to show up than those that did most of the fighting. It’s a simple, clever, and elegant way to recreate the difficulties Lee had during the Seven Days, and it creates the frustrating and tantalizing possibility that Jackson could do something if he’d only show up.





Stack of Steps Combat





Flipping a counter over when you take a hit doesn’t capture the feel of bloody infantry collisions or the horrifying impact of artillery fire. The unique “stack of steps” system uses Step Counters stacked beneath the ID Counter to account for brutal attrition and devastating wipe-outs





Includes:

A whopping 176 action-ready counters.

One beautiful 11x17 inch map.

One gritty 12-page full-color grognard-friendly rule book.

Zippered plastic bag perfectly designed to store your steps.



Six sided dice, cutlasses, and Springfields not included.

Game Design: Tom Russell



Art: Ilya Kudriashov



Players: 2

Duration: 60-90 minutes

Complexity: Medium

Solitaire Suitability: High



