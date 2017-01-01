Revelation (2nd Edition) A World at War - Dark War Novel

Trade Paperback (5.5" x 8.5"), 266 pages. $13.75
Click here for the Kindle edition on Amazon. $.99
Click here for the PDF on Drive Through Fiction. $.99
Or here for the novel on Wargame Vault. $.99
It’s the summer of 1985. Sergeant Matt Dahl is
a tanker, dedicated to his crew and country. Private Mike Hudson is an
infantry grunt, dedicated only to himself. Colonel Michael Balakirev is a
Russian paratrooper, dedicated to holding the Tanenhause Bridge.
These men are among the hundreds of thousands of men and women embroiled in the
Third World War, NATO’s struggle to stall the Soviet advance through West
Germany.
Yet the unparalleled devastation wrought by the war has done more than
slaughter untold thousands of soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civilians. The
destruction has torn the fabric of our reality and beckoned things -- dark
things, things that feed on blood and fear -- into the lives of these
combatants. The Revelations of war go beyond the crack of tank cannon, or the
burp of an M-16’s three-round burst. These soldiers of the Dark War will
witness the chilling howl of a bloodthirsty Lycan, the shocking speed of an
attacking vampire, and the implacable evil of an ancient demon.
Thousands of men, women, and machines battle across
“We've all read them: books that once we start reading we can't put down.
Revelation is one of them - especially if one is a fan of the military thriller
and fantasy genres - heretofore never combined (to the best of my knowledge) in
one novel before.” -Michael
J. Andress
"This
was a real treat to read; a great mix of horror and war." –
Revelation is the
2nd Edition of the novel World at War: Revelation. In this edition, the
novel has been honed, polished, and made even sharper for lovers of the
burgeoning military horror genre.