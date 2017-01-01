downloadable

$9.99

Game Design: Mark H. Walker

Art: Christian Sperling



Players: 2



Duration: 60-90 minutes



Complexity: Medium





Solitaire Suitability: High



There's no tactical game on the market quite like Mark H. Walker's PLATOON COMMANDER. Color-coded range values abstract weapon capabilities, allowing you to focus on making things go boom. Back-and-forth fire give you the dynamic impression of a fast-paced firefight. It's card-assisted, not card-driven, injecting a nice dose of chaos into the mix without ever devolving into the "why can't I get a fire card?" trap. The result is a fast paced and easy-to-play system in the service of tense, taut scenarios that are decided in the final turn



The first historical PLATOON COMMANDER module delves into the dynamic early days of the Korean War. The North Korean People's Army (NKPA) is relentlessly marching south, and the United States Army, vastly outnumbered, finds itself fighting a series of desperate battles in an attempt to buy enough time for the Pusan Perimeter to be finished. Chaffees and T-34s, Skyraiders and guerilla attacks; it's all here, and it's all glorious.

PLATOON COMMANDER: KOREA 1950 is packed with four tense scenarios:

Task Force Smith: The NKPA armor shrug off everything the Americans threw at them. Can they survive?

Taejon: The 21st Infantry Regiment & 78th Heavy Tank are all that stands between the NKPA and the unfinished Pusan Perimeter.

Chochiwon: The 21st Infantry Regiment faces ten-to-one odds. But US airpower might even the score.

Task Force Lynch: The daring Pusan Perimeter Breakout.



Includes: