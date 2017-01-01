Click here to buy the downloadable version for only 8.99.



Rising Sun is not a complete game. You must own either In the Trenches: Doughboys or In the Trenches: Devil Dogs to play In the Trenches: Rising Sun.

Rising Sun is the second battle pack for In the Trenches, and the focus is on the often overlooked role played by Japan in The Great War. There are three historical scenarios pitting Japanese infantry and cavalry, fighting alongside the Brits, against the Germans. There is also a hypothetical scenario that places the Germans on the offensive.



Designed by John Gorkowski, In the Trenches enables players to game historically accurate simulations of tactical operations from the Great War. ITT challenges players to move and fight with company-level formations made of separate platoon-sized units during five minute, impulse-based turns. The historically accurate maps are scaled to 100 yards per hex. This approach recreates WWI command and control problems and inspires historically accurate play without forcing decisions.

88 counters to manouevre

One large 11" x 17" map and one 8.5" x 11" map

1 Player Aid Card and 1 Scenario Card

1 Game Turn Track

4 scenarios