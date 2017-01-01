Download the print and play version here for only $11.99

Professionally printed version below includes 1" square counters.

In a post-nuke irradiated hellscape, mechanized warfare evolves into its ultimate form: nuclear-powered Armored Flying Vehicles. Now, split-second death-duels are fought in the skies over the wastes of North America: from bootleggers to mercenaries, imperial armies to rock 'n' roll warlords, they all want their piece of the pie called Mega-Detroit.

HIGH SPEED HOVER TANK is a fast-paced, card-driven-ish, dice-slinger's paradise. Ten unique models of Tanks - from the slick, speedy Viper, to the paralyzing Falcon, to powerhouses like the monstrous Tiamat - give players new tactical and strategic challenges in each scenario. A deck of Action Cards enhances your options, and keeps you in doubt as to what your opponent can do, while the aptly-named Kerplow! Deck can change the battlefield dramatically or suddenly bring the game to a close. No scenario is going to play out the same way the second time around.

To top it off, there are 10 scenarios for you to choose from. Punch a hole through elite Canadian armor. Out-bid your opponent for the services of Dido Blackhammer and her Death-Dodgers. Fight it out at point-blank range in the middle of a radiation storm. Or try to befriend Ethel, the Deranged, Homicidal, Also Terribly Lonely, Sentient Nuclear Tank.

HIGH SPEED HOVER TANK is a glorious sandbox of action and excitement. So, fire up your nitro-boosters, roll your dice, and knock 'em out of the sky!

Containing:

* (70) A FULL sheet of ONE-INCH counters - big 'n' beautiful!

* (1) 11"x17" map, probably not actually radioactive, probably

* (28) Action Cards

* (8) Kerplow! Cards

* (1) 20-page rulebook, including 10 scenarios

Like all Tiny Battle games, you need to provide your own dice. This time around, you'll need an eight-sided die and a ten-sider in addition to a standard D6.